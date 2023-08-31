A little over five months ago, the corridors of Swiss political and economic power were abuzz. Credit Suisse’s survival was at stake after years of disastrous management, and with it, the reputation of the entire Swiss banking system. Then, after early-morning meetings and nervous nights, the worst was avoided at the last minute. UBS absorbed Credit Suisse. Clients’ savings were saved, and in a country wary of the landing of foreign entities, everything stayed at home.

In case it was not clear then, the results presented this Thursday by UBS show who was the winner and who was the clear loser in that abrupt end to the Swiss financial bicephaly. UBS earned 26,459 million euros in the second quarter of the year due to an extraordinary accounting entry derived from the absorption. Credit Suisse, on the other hand, lost almost 10 billion euros in that time, and although UBS will not ultimately sell Credit Suisse’s Swiss business, its brand, as its new owner has confirmed, will disappear permanently in 2025, when UBS expects to have completed the Migration of clients to your system.

The decision will mean the sad end of a bank with 167 years of history and closely linked to the history of the country, which it bears in its name, and in whose development it was a key player in financing the construction of the railway that served as the backbone of communications. between their cities. Both entities competed in the Swiss market, but have a significant international customer base. In 2008, when the financial crisis broke out, Credit Suisse was worth more than UBS, which even had to be bailed out by the authorities. Since then, perhaps because of the trauma of that public rescue in extremis, UBS has implemented a very conservative risk culture. Nothing to do with the path of Credit Suisse, ravaged by multiple cases of corruption, currency market manipulation, bad practices by its managers and excessive risks in its investment banking area.

Switzerland now has a single large bank at the helm and a constellation of small entities, something that worries its political class because of the damage to competition and because that means that there is no longer any margin for error. If the new financial giant is wrong, there will be no Swiss solution to save it, at least from the private sphere.

UBS was able to take over its biggest rival at a bargain price, for barely 3,000 million euros, and in its first results after the operation, the market celebrated its results this morning with increases in the Stock Market close to 5%. Among the milestones, the entity highlighted that its UBS Wealth Management unit registered the largest inflow of new money for a second quarter in about a decade, with almost 15,000 million euros added.

However, the accounts come with small print: without counting the negative goodwill that was noted for the purchase and all the issues related to it, its net profit was around 1,000 million euros. And there are still years left to finish the digestion of the purchase: this Thursday he announced that he will launch a savings plan of 10,000 million dollars until the end of 2026 that will mean the dismissal of 3,000 employees in Switzerland, where the unions of the sector have been trying for months avoid the feared cuts, expected by the duplicities derived from the integration.

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti alluded to these synergies on Thursday, in a message with a nod to Switzerland’s wounded pride. “We are regaining customer trust, reducing costs and taking the necessary actions to create economies of scale that allow us to better focus our resources and guide investments for future growth. This combination will reinforce our status as a leading global franchise, of which our local market, Switzerland, can be proud. We are honored by this task and by the responsibility entrusted to us.”

