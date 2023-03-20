Colm Kelleher says dividend policy continues, but announces end of share buyback program

the swiss bank UBS, who bought the Credit Suisse for US$ 3.23 billion, announced this Sunday (19.Mar.2023) that it will suspend the share buyback program and continue with the dividend policy intact.

The chairman of the bank’s board, Colm Kelleher, granted an interview shortly after the announcement of the purchase. She described the deal as a great opportunity and said she had a lot of work ahead of her. “We are going to de-risk many of these complicated businesses that we are inheriting from Credit Suisse.”, said in conference call.

Kelleher stated that the acquisition of Credit Suisse came after consideration by Swiss regulators. He declared that the temporary suspension of share buybacks would have to come in the short term.

O chairman of UBS also said that the bank will seek a suitable financial transition for its shareholders. Kelleher said it was too early to discuss job cuts and he was optimistic about Swiss business.

In the presentation, the bank said it will be able to expand its management to become a global leader in wealth and asset management in highly attractive growth areas in Switzerland, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

THE DEAL

After 3 days of negotiations, the Swiss bank UBS totally bought the Credit Suisse for US$ 3.23 billion, according to the news agency Reuters. Previously, the company had offered US$ 1 billion for the purchase.

According to an official press release from the company (full – 104KB), UBS will pay CHF 0.76 per share. For every 22.48 shares they own, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share.

With the agreement, the total assets of the 2 banks add up to US$ 5 trillion.

According to a press release from Credit Suisse (full – 122KB), the Swiss Federal Council approved an emergency decree to speed up the negotiations. The merger will be implemented without the necessary approval of the banks’ shareholders. They justify the decision because of the consequences that a delay would bring to the Swiss market.



“Given the recent extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances, the announced merger represents the best available outcome”said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse, Axel P. Lehmann.

The Swiss Central Bank offered $108 billion in liquidity line to UBS. The government stipulates a guarantee of 9 billion Swiss francs against possible losses of assets in the company after the companies merge.

Negotiations for a possible purchase by UBS began shortly after Credit Suisse reported having identified “material weaknesses” in your financial reports for the past 2 years.

The 2 banks are competitors in Switzerland. A total or partial merger between them increases the power in a single financial institution. The sources heard by FT said Swiss regulators crafted the deal to provide maximum stability to Switzerland’s banking system.

European and US officials are watching the Credit Suisse situation closely. After US banks SVB and Signature Bank failed, the market became more aware of the situation of banks experiencing turmoil.

As the two US institutions were smaller and focused on investments in startups, the spread of the crisis is less worrying. However, Credit Suisse is one of the biggest banks in Europe. Active since 1856, a bankruptcy would have further global consequences.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Tuesday (14.Mar), Credit Suisse Group AG informed have identified “material weaknesses” in your financial reports for the past 2 years. The announcement was made in the 2022 annual report. full (6.7 MB).

On Wednesday (March 15), the bank’s shares fell by up to 30.8% at the day’s low and led to the fall of the global banking sector. In Brazil, the 5 main financial institutions on the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) lost BRL 35.7 billion in market value in 4 trading sessions from March 8 to 14.

Hours later, the Financial Times reported that investment bank executives held meetings with representatives of the Swiss Central Bank and Finma. Also according to the newspaper, Credit Suisse asked the monetary authorities for a public statement of support.

Later, the Swiss Central Bank stated that would provide liquidity support to Credit Suisse. The statements were given in a joint announcement with Finma.

“Credit Suisse meets capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks. If necessary, the SNB [Banco Nacional da Suíça] will provide liquidity to the CS [Credit Suisse]”said the note.

In response, Credit Suisse announced on Wednesday night (March 15) that it would take out a loan from the Swiss Central Bank of US$ 54 billion (about 50 billion Swiss francs) through a covered loan facility and a short-term liquidity facility.

On Thursday (16.Mar), Credit Suisse shares went up 19.15% with the announcement of the liquidity injection. The high occurred 1 day after registering a sharp drop of 24.11%.

Also on Thursday (16.Mar), the news agency Reuters reported that US shareholders of Credit Suisse sued the Swiss investment bank. They claim that there was fraud on the part of the institution by hiding information about the bank’s finances.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in the city of Camden, in the State of New Jersey. Credit Suisse Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner and Chairman Axel Lehmann are among the defendants.