Ubs saves Credit Suisse: historic agreement in Switzerland. From the central bank 100 billion of liquidity

It’s official: the Swiss bank UBS will take over the rival Credit Suisse, now close to default. A historic agreement, strongly desired by the Swiss authorities to avoid repercussions on the global financial system.

“It was imperative to act quickly and find a solution as quickly as possible,” as Credit Suisse is a systemically important bank, Swiss central bank president Thomas Jordan said at a news conference.

UBS will receive a guarantee of 9 billion Swiss francs (9.1 billion euros) on the losses of Credit Suisse, brought to its knees by the flight of depositors after the sudden collapse, last March 10, of the US Silicon Valley Bank. The Swiss central bank will support the deal by providing liquidity. The agreement reached with the authorities provides for a loan of up to 100 billion francs, covered by a guarantee from the Confederation against the risk of insolvency. “The large disbursement of funds ensures that both banks have the necessary liquidity,” reports a note from the Swiss central bank. “With the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to ensure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this extraordinary situation,” the Swiss National Bank said.

“A bankruptcy of Credit Suisse would have caused serious disruption to the domestic economy in Switzerland and other countries,” explained Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. “The aim is to contribute to the stabilization of the international financial markets, the protection of the Swiss financial center and the Swiss economy,” she said at the press conference.