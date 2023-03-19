The source added that discussions are still ongoing and this number may change as several scenarios are still under review.

Two sources told Reuters the guarantees would cover the cost of liquidating parts of Credit Suisse and potential litigation fees.

One of the sources said that talks to solve the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse are facing major obstacles, and 10,000 jobs may have to be cut if the two banks are merged..

Swiss regulators are racing to provide a quick solution to the Credit Suisse crisis before markets reopen on Monday, but the complexities of bringing the two giants together raise the prospect of talks continuing into Sunday, said the source, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation..

And Bloomberg had quoted unnamed sources as saying that UPS is asking the state to bear the legal costs and potential losses from the potential acquisition deal..