“We can make something good out of an imperfect situation, but the coming months will certainly be full of obstacles,” Ermotti said on Friday.

UBS will witness a set of obstacles that it must deal with, including the significant increase in the workforce, the jump in costs and the balance sheet, at the likely date of completion of the acquisition deal,

These hurdles prompted management to contemplate significant job cuts and reduce risky assets.

While the combined balance sheet of the two banks would be around $1.6 trillion, UBS aims to bring it down to $1.35 trillion or $1.4 trillion, according to Ermotti.

However, it is a 35 percent increase for UBS, which has lower levels of risk than Credit Suisse, according to the CEO.

UBS’ profits fell by more than half in the first quarter of this year, after it allocated an additional $665 million to cover losses on mortgage-backed securities in the United States, which played a central role in the global financial crisis.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $1 billion, down 52 percent year-on-year, versus expectations of $1.7 billion, according to Refinitiv. The bank had recorded a net profit of $2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

UBS’ revenues fell by 7 percent to $8.75 billion during the three months ending in March, compared to $9.38 billion during the same period a year earlier.