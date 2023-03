Entrance to the New York headquarters of Credit Suisse: The Swiss National Bank announced at dawn that it will make a loan of US$ 54 billion to the financial institution, calming investors | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

In the midst of the financial market crisis triggered by the American bank Silicon Valley Bank, the Swiss bank UBS offered 1 billion dollars for the acquisition of Credit Suisse, said the British newspaper Financial Times this Sunday (19). The acquisition would be made through shares and the offered value of 0.25 Swiss francs per share is much lower than that traded on the stock exchange in the trading session last Friday (17), when it closed at 1.86 Swiss white.

The offer comes after Credit Suisse announced that it found “weaknesses” in its balance sheets and resorted to a loan of up to 50 billion Swiss francs from the Swiss National Bank, which reversed the losses of 24% of the shares that occurred on Wednesday. fair (15). According to Financial Timesthe acquisition by UBS aims to be concluded this Sunday (19), but for that the Swiss authorities would be changing the laws of the country, so that it does not have to go through the vote of the shareholders, which would trigger a new oscillation of the shares on the stock exchange values ​​at the opening of trading.

The British newspaper also reported that the Swiss Central Bank and regulator Finma have strong influence on the terms of the Credit Suisse acquisition agreement, while the Federal Reserve Bank would have given consent to the progress. UBS’s objective would be to reduce Credit Suisse’s investment area and limiting its representativeness to one third of the group formed after the merger.