BERN (Reuters) – UBS has agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in shares and has agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in a merger designed by authorities. Switzerland to avoid further turmoil in the global banking market.

In a sign of a coordinated global response, the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to support eurozone banks with loans if needed, adding that the Credit Suisse bailout was “decisive” in restoring calm.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed satisfaction with the Swiss authorities’ announcement of support for financial stability.

The UBS purchase agreement for Credit Suisse includes CHF100 billion in liquidity assistance from the Swiss central bank for the two banks.

To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, the federal government is offering a loss guarantee of a maximum CHF9 billion for a clearly defined portion of the portfolio, the government said.

This will be activated if losses are actually incurred on that wallet. In that event, UBS would assume the first 5 billion francs, the federal government the next 9 billion francs and UBS would assume any further losses, the government said.

Switzerland’s regulatory agency FINMA said there was a risk that Credit Suisse could become “illiquid even if it remained solvent, and action was needed by the authorities”.

Additional Tier 1 shares of Credit Suisse with a face value of around 16 billion francs ($17.2 billion) will be fully redeemed after the Swiss government provided support for UBS’ acquisition of Credit Suisse, FINMA reported.

Credit Suisse, 167, has been the biggest name involved in the market turmoil triggered by the recent collapse of US banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, forcing it to raise $54 billion in central bank funding last week.

“With the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to ensure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation,” the Swiss central bank said.

Authorities were scrambling to rescue Credit Suisse, one of the world’s biggest wealth managers, before financial markets reopened on Monday.

UBS and Credit Suisse are both in a group of 30 systemically important global banks closely watched by regulators, and a Credit Suisse failure would ripple across the financial system.

The announcement came on a pivotal weekend after some rivals grew cautious in their dealings with the struggling Swiss bank, and its regulators urged it to seek a deal with UBS.

FINMA, which said it had approved the takeover, said recent steps to stabilize itself “have not been sufficient to restore confidence in the bank, however, and more far-reaching options have also been examined”.

The situation of the two banks has diverged sharply over the past year. UBS posted a profit of $7.6 billion in 2022, while Credit Suisse lost $7.9 billion. Shares in Credit Suisse are down 74% from a year ago, while shares in UBS are relatively flat.

The Swiss government said it was also giving UBS a CHF9 billion guarantee “assuming potential losses” of assets as part of the transaction.

UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers and Chairman Colm Kelleher will remain at the helm of the combined bank.

“The transaction reinforces UBS’s position as the leading universal bank in Switzerland,” UBS said.

(1 dollar = 0.9280 Swiss franc)

(Reporting by John Revill, Noele Illien, John O’Donnell, Oliver Hirt and Tom Sims)