UBS: 2nd quarter profit at 1.1 billion dollars, better than estimates

The Swiss banking giant UBS reported better-than-expected second-quarter net profit of more than $1.1 billion (1 billion euros), and is moving forward with the integration of Credit Suisse, pursuing cost savings. This quarter’s profit is not comparable to that of the second quarter of 2023, when it was distorted by an exceptional accounting capital gain that had inflated it to 29 billion dollars following the forced acquisition of Credit Suisse. However, The result was significantly above expectations. Analysts had expected a profit of $608 million in the second quarter.



Revenue, on the other hand, fell by 7% to almost 11.1 billion dollars.weighed down by a decline in interest income, which was however partly offset by the good performance of the capital markets, in particular to the benefit of the investment banking activities, whose revenues increased by 38%. During the second quarter, the group achieved a series of milestones in the merger with Credit Suisse. In particular, it achieved an additional 900 million dollars in savings, rcompared to approximately $1 billion in the first quarter, bringing total savings already achieved to $6 billion. The bank aims to achieve savings of $7 billion by the end of 2024, or 55% of its goal of $13 billion by the end of the year.