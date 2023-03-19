Agreement details
- On Sunday, the British newspaper reported that UBS had agreed to buy its smaller rival, Credit Suisse, after raising its offer to more than $2 billion.
- The Financial Times quoted sources as saying that UBS will now pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) per share, well below Credit Suisse’s closing share price on Friday of 1.86 francs.
- The SNB agreed to provide a $100 billion liquidity line to UBS as part of the deal.
Announcing the deal before Monday
- The authorities are racing against time to save the bank, which was founded 167 years ago and is among the largest wealth managers in the world, after a harsh week that witnessed the second and third largest banking collapse in the history of the United States.
- As one of the world’s 30 most important banks in terms of regulation, any deal involving Credit Suisse will impact global financial markets as it opens on Monday.
Afford the costs
- Bloomberg had quoted unnamed sources as saying that UBS is asking the state to bear legal costs and potential losses from the potential acquisition.
- With investor and partner confidence declining, the Swiss Central Bank was forced on Wednesday to lend 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) to revive the Zurich-based institution and reassure markets. But the effect of that measure is short-lived, whereas an acquisition of this size is very complex, especially if it is done in haste.
Credit Suisse stock status
- Credit Suisse shares reached a historic low on Wednesday at 1.55 Swiss francs (1.56 euros), and the bank’s market value amounted to only seven billion Swiss francs, which is a low number for a bank classified like UBS among the thirty most important banks in the world.
