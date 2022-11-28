Ubisoft’s much-delayed The Settlers reboot has resurfaced once more, bringing with it a new name – it’ll now be known as The Settlers: New Allies – and a 17th February 2023 release date on PC, with console versions to follow.

This latest release date marks Ubisoft’s fourth attempt at getting its Settlers reboot out the door; when the publisher first revealed It was revisiting the series’ much-loved city-building and real-time strategy formula back in 2018, the reboot was expected to arrive in autumn the following year. That wasn’t to be, though, and the game was first pushed into 2020 before being postponed indefinitely as summer 2020 rolled around.

It seemed like the end was finally in sight for patient The Settlers fans at the start of this year, however, when Ubisoft announced a new 17th March release date for its reboot – but, following less-than-stellar closed beta feedback, the publisher slammed on the breaks once more, only saying the game would instead launch at “a later date”.

The Settlers: New Allies – Developer’s Update.

All of which brings us today, and The Settlers’ newly announced 17th February release date on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

Developed by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, The Settlers: New Allies promises three distinct modes: solo, hardcore, and skirmish. Solo mode sees players attempting to settle the Elari after they’re forced to flee their homeland, attempting to overcome “many challenges on their journey, from the raiding of ruthless bandits to the discovery of the new culture of these lands.”

Hardcode mode introduces modifiers and conditions making the game’s AI “even more challenging”, and Skirmish mode is designed for up to eight players – either solo vs. AI, co-op vs. AI, or PvP – with 12 maps being available at launch.

Alongside a PC release, The Settlers: New Allies is also in development for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Amazon Luna. Additional details on the game will be shared during a developer livestream at 3pm on 1st December.