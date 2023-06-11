Tonight’s Xbox Showcase gave us our first quick look at Star Wars Outlaws, from Ubisoft Massive, developer of The Division.

A CGI trailer showed a bounty hunter-stuffed trailer starring a smuggler character named Kay. What we saw offered just a glimpse, but it was very, very Star Wars.

Cue scenes with Star Destroyers, TIE Fighters, people frozen in carbonite, and at least one Hutt.

Our first look at Star Wars Outlaws.

Expect more from Star Wars Outlaws this week at Ubisoft Forward, the publisher’s own dedicated livestream event, set to broadcast on Monday 12th June at 6pm UK time. It’s there we’ll see actual gameplay – and there’s not long to wait.