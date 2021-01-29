Ubisoft is throwing open the doors to Roller Champions – its free-to-play team-based skater – next month, with a European-exclusive closed beta for players on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Roller Champions, if you’re unfamiliar, is Ubisoft’s stab at creating the kind of raucous, knockabout sports mash-up that’s made Rocket League such a perennial favorite, and it plays something like a fast-paced hybrid of competitive roller-skating, hockey , and football.

Each game see two teams of three players hurtling around a track in an attempt to wrestle the ball from one another. When the ball is finally in a team’s possession, they need to complete at least one lap before pelting it into the goal. Additional points can be earned by holding onto the ball for multiple laps before taking a successful shot.

Roller Champions – Closed Beta Gameplay Trailer.

Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell had extremely positive things to say about Roller Champions when he went hands-on with the game not long after its E3 2019 unveiling, calling it “honestly one of the demos I found hardest to tear myself away from.”

Those sufficiently intrigued by the premise will now have the opportunity to take an expanded, enhanced version of Roller Champions for a spin via its newly announced European closed beta, which will run from 5pm UK time on 17th February to 1st March at 9pm.

Roller Champions – Closed Beta Developer Update.

Registration is only open to players in a select number of European countries, as detailed on the Roller Champions website, but eligible parties can sign-up right now.