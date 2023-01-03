They have passed almost two years since when Ubisoft Massive and Lucasfilm Games had announced their collaboration in making a Star Wars game that followed the style of the game that Massive is still producing, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Now, it’s been a while since we last heard about this collaboration, and that makes the small announcement made by one of Ubisoft’s Creative Directors on Twitter.

Happy New Year to you all.

2023 is going to be huge for us.

Join the adventure.#MassiveStarWars pic.twitter.com/NGqKMXImpc — Julian Gerighty (@jgerighty) January 1, 2023

Few words, but those that are enough to rekindle the Hype of the players who perhaps had lost hope a little in the project. Despite this, the production house is still working on the game based on the Avatar films for now, and it seems strange that this Star Wars game could come out too quickly, also considering the release of Jedi Survivor which we expect for March 17th .

At the moment we can only trust the enthusiasm that all the people inside the production showed from the beginning of the project, also demonstrated by Sean Shoptaw, the VP of Disney Games, who at the time of the announcement said: