Amid record losses and a raft of canceled games, Ubisoft is reportedly aiming to release Massive Entertainment’s long-awaited open-world Star Wars game in “early 2024”.

Announced back in 2021, little is known about The Division developer Massive Entertainment’s open-world Star Wars game, beyond the fact it’s being helmeted by The Division 2 director Julian Gerighty and will utilize the studio’s Snowdrop engine.

With so little information currently out in the wild, many had assumed Massive’s Star Wars project was still some considerable way off, but Kotaku is now reporting the title is, in fact, the mysterious “another large game” Ubisoft has previously confirmed to be launching during its 2023-24 fiscal year, with the publisher said to be targeting an “early 2024” launch.

Massive is also working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for release this year.

However, Kotaku’s sources suggest Ubisoft’s release plans for the Star Wars game – internally known as Project Helix – might be overly ambitious. The game, which is said to include interplanetary space travel, reportedly “hasn’t been progressing well”, and Kotaku’s sources expect it to slip into the next financial year, running from April 2024 to March 2025.

Even without Star Wars, Ubisoft has a busy slate for the current financial year, with announced releases including Massive’s second title, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, alongside the perennially delayed Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage – a series the The embattled publisher is now seemingly looking to wring for all its worth, recently announcing plans to expand the Assassin’s Creed team from 2,000 to 2,800.

We’ll almost certainly be hearing more about these titles – and perhaps even get a glimpse of Massive’s open-world Star Wars game – as part of the Ubisoft Forward showcase on 12th June.