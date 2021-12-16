If you’ve been eagerly awaiting news of the long-delayed next installment in the nearly three-decade-old Settlers series, your patient will soon be awarded: publisher Ubisoft has announced it’ll be revealing more in January 2022.

Ubisoft first revealed it would be revisiting the Settlers’ much-loved city-building and real-time strategy formula in a new series installment back in 2018. At the time, it told fans to expect the title in autumn the following year but, as that window grew near, the publisher announced a delay, pushing the game’s release into 2020.

2020, however, proved to be another letdown for Settlers fans, with Ubisoft announcing a second delay as the summer arrived. “While we are on the right path to deliver a great game,” it wrote at the time, “we really want to deliver an exceptional gaming experience. Since quality is our main priority, we want to take the time necessary to make it right . “

The newest Settlers as it appears in its 2018 announcement trailer.

Instead of announcing a third launch window for the beleaguered title, Ubisoft simply told fans the game would be postponed “until further notice”. Now, though, it seems the publisher is finally ready to crank its hype handle once more. “The Settlers is back !,” it bellowed in a newly shared tweet. “Tune-in January 2022 for more news”.

There’s not a lot more to report in terms of specifics just yet, but Ubisoft accompanied its tweet with the suggestion fans should sign up on The Settlers website “for a chance to play”.