Contrary to what happened last year, the ESA has already announced that this year E3 2021 will be held digitally, with the participation of such important companies as Xbox, Nintendo or Ubisoft, among others that will also make an appearance at the fair.

It was precisely the French company that just a few minutes ago when the Ubisoft event at E3 2021. Has made it through your official Twitter account, dating the celebration of the event for next June 12 at 12 pm PT, that is, at 9:00 pm Spanish time.

As part of E3 2021, the digital conference will provide details on the company’s upcoming titles. Therefore, players can expect trailers for a new project, as well as information on those that are already announced, such as Rainbow Six Parasyte and Far Cry 6.

ESA denies rumors of paid E3

The first one is apparently receiving a technical test, prompting countless details to leak weeks ago. As for the second, the case is completely the opposite, since today we do not know many details of the new installment of the franchise, beyond the advance made by Ted Timmins, director of design of the title, who promised “exciting content ” in the coming days.

When it comes to new announcements, we may hear a lot more about Beyond Good and Evil 2 alongside Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s upcoming paid expansion, The Siege of Paris. However, we will have to wait until June 12 to know what we will see of the Ubisoft event at E3 2021.