Recent rumors published by Kotaku have made the mouths of fans of the Assassin’s Creed series water: Ubisoft would be working on the remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

Some internal Ubisoft members who Kotaku decided to keep anonymous would have given the news and they would have declared that the studio has only recently started working on an adaptation 360° modern of the pirate chapter par excellence.

There would also be working on this reissue of the beloved title the secondary team of Ubisoft Singapore who, at the time, was responsible for creating what is defined as one of the most realistic oceans in the world of video games.

The game, as reported by one of the anonymous interviewees, will take up the story of Edward Kenway adapting them to the new mechanism which served as a skeleton for the most recent chapters of the series.

If some fans may annoy the fact that the fourth installment of the series can be “distorted” with the forced entry of the RPG component, know that Ubisoft will take its time to do things in the best possible way: the announcement, in fact, is be very far away, it should be discussed again in a few years.

It certainly makes you smile that Ubisoft has put his hand on the more “pirate” chapter of Assassin’s Creed right now that Skull and Bones seems (almost) disappeared from the radar.