Something is cooking in the house Ubisoftspecifically at the Montreal studios: the French house of ideas seems intent, according to the leaker Tom Hendersonto launch on the market a new shooter game with battle royale mode.

However, the market of this kind is very competitive, despite the disastrous failure of Hyper Scapethe company tries again to attack this market and to do so this time it has several action plans in mind.

It starts with a completely new and more focused on “cartoon” graphics, a style closer to that of the King of the genre, Fortnite by Epic Games to be clear. It continues with a formula not only aimed at PVP but also at the possibility of exploring the game world in PVE cooperative.

To revive the type of game, it seems that in Pathfinder (this is the provisional name of the title) players have to overcome several barriers or gates to get to the center of the map and defeat the boss.

While fighting for overcome gates and obstacles, here we rush into PVP fights in which it is essential to defeat the opponent: dealing with a system called “hero shooter” players will be able to select a character with peculiar characteristics before the match, although we still do not know what they are, we can assume that it will be innate abilities as well as different use from character to character with regard to weapons.

In the wake of the declaration of the closure of the servers of Hyper Scape (by the way, if you want to deepen the story we suggest you take a look here) the same Ubisoft said it treasured the bankruptcy (which as the essay says teaches more than one victory) and has every intention of converging the good elements that the game brought with it in this new Pathfinder; It wouldn’t be the first time in gaming history that one title has risen from the ashes of another like a phoenix.