Although the company already has Ghost Recon: Frontline in the works, it could also be preparing another title.

Just today, Ubisoft announced that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint would no longer receive any more content, ending new updates for what was the company’s first game to release NFT. Following this news, the company has assured that it is focusing on the future of the saga, something that has attracted the attention of the public in the already announced Ghost Recon: Frontline. However, fans of the franchise may be in for even more surprises in the form of a unannounced game.

The new Ghost Recon game would be released in the fiscal year of 2023And it is that, according to information from Kotaku, Ubisoft could be preparing a new game in the franchise beyond the aforementioned Ghost Recon: Frontline. According to sources related to the development, the project would carry the code name of ‘OVER‘ and would have a planned launch for the fiscal year 2023.

This is all that has been announced about the supposed new game in the Ghost Recon saga, so we will be waiting for Ubisoft to launch a official confirmation. After all, we must take this kind of information with a grain of salt until the responsible company provides more information or completely denies the rumor.

As for the well-known Ghost Recon: Frontline, Ubisoft has already announced that it is delaying its testing phase in order to create the best possible experience for the players. On the other hand, the cessation of content for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint also includes the end of NFTs in this game, although the French company has already left clues about the possibility that let’s see this digital asset in other titles.

