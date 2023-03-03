Through ReserEra, a user reported an email received from ubisoft in which it is indicated that the French company will close the Benelux offices as of April 1, 2023. One reason is the decrease in physical sales of the company’s video games.

The text shared by the user reads as follows: “As we all know, the market is constantly evolving and as an organization we have to keep up with it. Right now, Ubisoft is facing several challenges due to external factors, such as the decline in sales volume of physical games in favor of digital sales, the centralization of marketing through the digitization of all our communication channels, the transition from large retail releases to F2P, mobile and seasonal games and the reduction of large physical exhibitions.”

“To meet the challenges of the future, Ubisoft management has decided to close some branches in Europe. Unfortunately, the Ubisoft Benelux entity is subject to an expected closure with the majority of employees leaving as of 1st April 2023. Due to the closure, Ubisoft BV will fully subcontract the current distribution of physical games in the Benelux to a distributor who will be announced later.”

We recall that the Benelux is the economic area made up of the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. The closing offices mainly deal with the distribution of games. So this is not the closure of a development team.

According to what is indicated, “Ubisoft has decided to close some branches in Europe”, but it is not clear if we are talking only about the Benelux branches or if there are others. We also recall that for now the information it is not to be considered officialsince we have no way to verify the ResetEra user’s report.

As for Ubisoft’s future, Assassin’s Creed appears to be the company’s investment hub, with 10 games in development