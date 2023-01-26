According to a report published by Tom Henderson on the pages of Insider Gaming, Ubisoft is working on two new games in the Far Cry series. One would be Far Cry 7 while the other will be a game entirely focused on multiplayer.

Henderson says details about the two alleged titles are scarce, but it appears that originally were one game codenamed “Project Talisker” with the reins of development entrusted to Day Hay. When the latter left Ubisoft and joined Blizzard, the project, at the time still in the initial stages of work, was divided into two separate titles.

Far Cry 7 is now internally referred to as “Project Blackbird”, while the multiplayer experience is known as “Project Maverick” and Ubisoft Montreal is involved in both projects. Insider Gaming’s sources say Maverick has changed numerous times over the past year. The title seems to be set in the wilderness of theAlaska and both an extraction-based shooter with mechanics like permadeath, contracts, and more.

Both games will apparently require at least another couple of years of development and then they won’t come out before 2025, barring postponements, which recently would seem to be the order of the day for Ubisoft. The French company was contacted by Insider Gaming before the publication of the article and replied “we do not comment on rumors or speculations”.