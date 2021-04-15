The French company that owns titles such as Assassins Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Just Dance among many more, wants to diversify its communication proposals towards players, offering content with a different approach. Due to the above, Ubisoft will start its own gaming channel called gTV, sharing a more personal and intimate look at video games and their players.

Through its social networks, the company shared a preview of approximately one minute where we see indications about the content that the channel could have, along with to stories about gamers with titles from companies like Activision-Blizzard and EA. It is expected that content with a more documentary style, as well as a more informal comedy, will be uploaded soon.

Ubisoft will start its own gaming channel called gTV

As detailed Gamerant, this Ubisoft move could have as purpose to expand their horizons as content, since lately the company has not had good moments with its titles, not achieving the success that it hoped for each one of them. It is for this reason that it wants to diversify and expand its presence on all social networks. Also, seeing as Epic has swept uPlay in the competition versus Steam, Ubisoft wants to bet on another way to diversify efforts.

The trailer shows the most personal side of video games, including the friendships behind them, the competition, and the worlds created within them. Also, the trailer shows that gTV will have a presence on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch, covering the main bases for a new presence in social networks.

We will have to see how Ubisoft shows this new face of content, and if these are suitable and of interest to the gamer community to which it is directed.