During the last meeting with the shareholders, ubisoft has unveiled the line-up of games it intends to release by the end of fiscal year 2024, which ends next 31 March. In total there are eight and most of them are already known titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Skull and Bones, but there is also an “another big game” not yet announced.

Let’s see the complete list shared by the French company:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Crew Motorfest

Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora

The Division Resurgence

Rainbow Six Mobile

xDefiant

Skull and Bones

“Another Big Game”

Of the games on the list, the closest ones are probably the first two. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the new chapter in the series starring Basim Ibn Ishaq and according to the latest rumors it should be released in October; The Crew Motorfest is the third iteration of Ubisoft’s racing game set in Hawaii arriving on consoles and PC in the course of 2023, according to what was announced by the company.

Even Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora may not be far from its debut in stores, considering the numerous leaks of the past few weeks, as well as XDefiant, of which an open beta recently took place. The future of Skull and Bones is more uncertain: the game has been postponed to the beginning of the year and there is still no precise date, with the sources of the well-known insider Tom Henderson who even speak of a postponement to 2024.

Difficult to say instead what could be the mysterious game mentioned above, but surely we will know more in a few weeks, to be precise the June 12, 2023when the Ubisoft Forward takes place where at this point it is likely that all the games in the list will be present.