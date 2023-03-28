As March is coming to an end, and we are about to enter the month of April, we are approaching one of the hottest months for video games, i.e. June, the period of Summer Game Fest and ofE3.

While the Los Angeles fair is trying to restart, with a lot of new management, companies are trying to understand whether to participate or not, and today the response from Ubisoft arrived, negative.

The company has decided to “move in a different direction”: in fact, it seems that he will hold his own Ubisoft Forward on June 12, right next to the event. It is not the first company to choose this path, yet it was thought that with the new management of the event, companies would return to participate in the event.

The spokeperson who spoke to VGC extension he then continued: “E3 has given us unforgettable moments over the years. While we originally planned to attend this year’s E3 in person, we decided to go in another direction by holding Ubisoft Forward on June 12 in Los Angeles. We will share more information with players shortly.”

To date, the big companies have not yet confirmed their presence, leaving the future of the event uncertain.