Last month, the editor of Assassin’s Creed became the first major company to publicly commit to attend the renewed E3which will take place in June in its usual place, the Los Angeles Convention Center.

However, in a statement issued to the press, the company said it has now decided to “go in a different direction” and will instead hold its own live event called Ubisoft Forward on June 12 in Los Angeles.

“E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry over the years,” a spokesperson said. “While we initially intended to have an official presence in E3we have made the subsequent decision to go in a different direction and hold a live event of Ubisoft Forward on June 12 in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our community very soon.”

The organizer of E3ReedPop did not respond to a request for comment. E3 2023the first physical show of the industry’s flagship event in four years, is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, June 13 and has been taken over by ReedPop, the media and events company behind PAX, EGX and Star Wars Celebration, from the Entertainment Software Association. Under the renewed format, the first two days of E3 2023 (June 13 and 14) will be exclusively reserved for businesses, while the remaining days will include consumer visitors.

However, the decision of Ubisoft to get away from E3 2023 It means that, three months after its start, no major company has been officially announced as an attendee. Nintendo and Xbox have already confirmed that they will not participate in this year’s event, although the latter will have some form of presence in Los Angeles during the same dates.

In an update posted earlier this month, ReedPop, the new organizer of E3, claimed that several “AAA companies, plus indie and tech and hardware companies” had pledged to “return” to the Los Angeles Convention Center. “The full list of exhibitors will be announced prior to the show, giving participating companies the opportunity to make their own individual announcements,” he said in a statement.

The “Digital Week” of E3 2023 will begin on Sunday June 11, with external digital events such as The PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Guerilla Collective and Black Voices in Gaming under this category. In addition to hosting prominent events in the United States and Europe, ReedPop owns GamerNetworkwhich runs websites such as Eurogamer, GamesIndustry.biz, VG247, and Rock Paper Shotgun.

Via: VGC