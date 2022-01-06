The response to the various subscriptions present, between EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, of Ubisoft, will land on Microsoft systems by the end of the year. Ubisoft + in fact, will make its way between the new consoles and PCs, also bringing the expansion Extraction Rainbow Six directly on the Game Pass. However, it will remain a separate subscription, and therefore not integrated with the Xbox service.

On PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, however, there are no plans. We do not know if and when the subscription will arrive on Sony consoles, but we do know one thing. Extraction will be fully priced for these systems. This is an important element to take into consideration because Game Pass not only attracts users with its large video library but also publishers, who see it as a further possibility of profit.

