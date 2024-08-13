Recently Ubisoft talked about slowing down the creation time of its assassin titles, for example for Assassin’s Creed Shadowsa game that will be released in November 2024; it took 4 years to finish itbreaking the record for the longest development period for a title in the series, beating Valhalla for one year.

“This is the right balance to go from concept to production and get the feedback needed to adapt an Assassin’s Creed game” according to the developers of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

At Ubisoft they want to improve with each release, so they are not willing to hire more staff to rush their games. According to them, working This way they can pay attention to the small details and iterate on each aspect. of the video game.

“Yes, you can put more people on a project and get it done in less time, but that doesn’t give you more time to iterate, because it takes time to get feedback from your players, your team… and then see what works and what doesn’t and how to improve it.” they expressed at Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition: Price and components

He Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition that’s it Available for pre-sale at a price of $7,500 MXN You can roughly get it from local stores, however it is quite likely that they will start to run out soon, so we recommend you run and get all your money out.

The package includes the following components:

Copy of the game ultimate version

3 days early access to the game

Extra mission: “To the dogs”

Season pass

Ultimate package

Double Figure of Naoe and Yasuke

An exclusive Steelbook

A collector’s art book

The tsuba of Naoe’s full-size katana

World map

Kakemono of the creed

2 sumi-e lithographs

Tell us, what do you think about these long wait times in Assassin's Creed games?