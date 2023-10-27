Ubisoft announced that will shut down the servers Of ten games next January: The list of titles includes Assassin’s Creed 2 for Xbox 360, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood for Mac, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction for Xbox 360 and more:
- Assassin’s Creed II – Xbox 360
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – MAC
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PC
- Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PC
- Heroes of Might and Magic VI – PC
- NCIS – PC
- RUSE – PC
- Splinter Cell: Conviction – XBox 360
- Trials Evolution – PC
Last August Ubisoft postponed the shutdown of the servers of many games, including some on this list, but it is clear that such operations become inevitable several years after publication.
In any case, the French house has ensured that all games will remain accessible by those who purchased them, and that even some online features will be preserved.
The problem is not just digital
It has often been talked about game preservation and how the digital format represents a risk from this point of view, given that with the removal of a product from the stores it becomes impossible to recover it where it is not owned.
The problem, however, is broader and, as can be seen, is also generally linked to the use of servers for the synchronization of objectives, a feature introduced starting from the generation of PS3 and Xbox 360. Fortunately it seems that only these aspects are touched from the possible shutdown of the infrastructures.
