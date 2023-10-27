Ubisoft announced that will shut down the servers Of ten games next January: The list of titles includes Assassin’s Creed 2 for Xbox 360, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood for Mac, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction for Xbox 360 and more:

Assassin’s Creed II – Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – MAC

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PC

Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PC

Heroes of Might and Magic VI – PC

NCIS – PC

RUSE – PC

Splinter Cell: Conviction – XBox 360

Trials Evolution – PC

Last August Ubisoft postponed the shutdown of the servers of many games, including some on this list, but it is clear that such operations become inevitable several years after publication.

In any case, the French house has ensured that all games will remain accessible by those who purchased them, and that even some online features will be preserved.