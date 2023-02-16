During the last meeting with the shareholders, the management of ubisoft revealed that the company will take part in theE3 2023 of June and which for the occasion has plans to show “many” things.

Waiting to be able to put your hand to the complete financial report of the last quarter of Ubisoft, this detail has been shared by the VGC portal.

“If there is E3, we will be there and we will have many things to show,” said CEO Yves Guillemot.

Yves Guillemot

This is certainly important news. In the first place, a Ubisoft-branded event was predictable but a confirmation is still nice, especially after the latest not exactly positive news from the French publisher, who in a short time canceled numerous games and postponed Skull & Bones for the umpteenth time.

It is also good news for E3 2023, given that the presence of a large publisher such as Ubisoft is confirmed, whereas it would seem that Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo will not take part in the event. However, it is currently unclear why Guillemot said “if there will be E3”as if to indicate as uncertain this year’s edition of the Los Angeles kermesse, which will take place from 13 to 16 June 2023.

For the moment there are no details on what Ubisoft will show at E3 2023, but among the probable protagonists we expect to see Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Skull and Bones.