The company has wanted to clarify its association with Microsoft and where we will access its catalog.

Just a couple of days ago we learned that Ubisoft +, the Ubisoft subscription service, will be available on Xbox consoles soon thanks to an announcement that accompanied the arrival of Rainbow Six: Extraction to what so far is the most successful and well-known subscription service in the world of video games: Xbox Game Pass.

This made many users wonder if the news confirmed the arrival of Ubisoft + to Game Pass as a set, in a similar way to that of EA Play, which adds the titles of its catalog to those who choose to pay the subscription price in PC or consoles. The company itself has denied its integration with Game Pass officially, ensuring that it will be a subscription that acts separately.

There are no plans to bring it to PlayStationAnother of the doubts that remained to be resolved has been clarified for us since PushSquare, where they have contacted Ubisoft to inquire about a possible arrival on PS4 or PS5. Again there is bad news, since there are no plans for it and the service will not be available on PlayStation at least for the moment, so the only consoles that will have it will be those from Microsoft.

Let’s remember that Ubisoft + is already present on PC and Stadia, with a price for subscribers of 14.99 euros per month. The service has changed its name since we knew it and allows access to Ubisoft titles since its launch, with more than 100 games They include recent releases like Far Cry 6 and premium editions of well-known works.

More about: Ubisoft, Ubisoft +, Ubisoft Plus, Subscription, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, PS4 and PS5.