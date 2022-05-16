Nowadays the services to be able to test video games by means of a rent are becoming more frequent, and one of its greatest exponents is neither more nor less than Ubisoft+. Application that is already available in the pc, Google Stadia Y amazon moon; but it seems that this does not end there, as they plan to move to consoles as well.

In a statement provided by the French company, it was confirmed that its service will reach PlayStation in the future, offering the opportunity to touch several video games from its catalog. This includes both long-time acclaimed releases, to the most recent triple-A productions, where there are no day one restrictions.

In addition to all this, the June 13th It will be launched Ubisoft+ Classics for playstation plus, which brings with it a selection of titles that more than one will like. Initially, 27 video games will arrive, a library that will be expanded to 50 before the end of the year.

Here is the list of games available on its first day:

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

– For Honor

– The Crew 2

– Child of Light

– Eagle Flight

– Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

– Far Cry 3 Remaster

– Far Cry 4

– Legendary Fishing

– Risk: Urban Assault

– South Park: The Fractured but Whole

– South Park: The Stick of Truth

– Space Junkies

– Star Trek: Bridge Crew

– Starlink: Battle for Atlas

– STEEP

– The Crew

– The Division

– Trackmania Turbo

– Transference

– Trials Fusion

– Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

– Trials Rising

– Valiant Hearts: The Great War

– Watch Dogs

– Werewolves Within

– ZOMBIE

Here the statements of Chris EarlYvice president of associations of Ubisoft:

With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re giving PlayStation gamers another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles. This is just the beginning as we will finally make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build on our vision and give gamers more choice to access their favorite games, wherever they are.

Remember that the service Classics will come with subscription PlayStation Plus Extra either Premium the next June 13th. Ubisoft+ Conventional still does not have an arrival date.

Via: Ubisoft