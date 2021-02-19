If you’ve been the recipient of a seemingly official email inviting you to join the Far Cry 6 beta, then Ubisoft would like you to know that – STOP! – it’s a phishing scam.

News that dodgy beta invites are doing the round first surfaced from YouTuber theRadBrad, who warned in a tweet that the Far Cry 6. “Just a heads up to all content creators, he wrote,” There is an email from the official Ubisoft address going around that claims beta access to Far Cry 6. It even has an embargo with a special password for access. “

According to theRadBrad, clicking on the invite’s accompanying link will install a virus that “watches your screen and records everything you do.”

In response, Ubisoft’s Support feed confirmed the fake beta invites were a phishing attempt, warning recipients, “Please do not respond if you have received this email or similar.”

This isn’t the first phishing scam to play on fan excitement for an upcoming video game, of course. Only last year, CD Projekt was forced to warn players away from a round of emails claiming to offer sign-ups for beta access to Cyberpunk 2077.

We can confirm the email regarding FC6 beta access is a phishing attempt. It has been reported. Please do not respond if you have received this email or similar. Thank you for the report! https://t.co/G7jBlRS6IW – Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) February 19, 2021

As for Far Cry 6, it may be some time before any news of a legitimate beta arrives. Following Ubisoft’s decision to delay the game from its initial February launch, it doesn’t even have a release day beyond a vague window of ‘some time between now and March 2022’ – although a recent Microsoft Store listing suggested Ubisoft might be priming to launch this May.