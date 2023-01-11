According to journalist Jeff Grubb, ubisoft would make a round of pitches to various companies to be acquiredending up doing laugh in the face. Grubb did not specify what these companies would be, but it is not difficult to imagine them, given that there are actually few companies related to the world of video games large enough to be able to carry out such a transaction.

Grubb’s indiscretion came after today’s bad news of the French publisher’s dismal financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, which led to the cancellation of three games and a further postponement of Skull and Bones.

In February 2022, CEO Yves Guillemot had stated that Ubisoft would evaluate offers for a possible acquisition, but it seems that they have all foundered. After today’s data, the chances of something going through are even less.

Grubb: “Ubisoft has already done a round of proposed acquisitions and mergers with other companies of its size and in most cases they have laughed in its face. It’s just too cumbersome. Its strength was its distributed development structure, but now it’s an albatross.”

Grubb sees a dark future for Ubisoft, which comes from a very long consecutive series of failures. According to him there is also the possibility that it will undergo a reduction in size.

One reason that may have made other companies hesitant to pursue a possible acquisition is the size of Ubisoft, which has more than forty studios and subsidiaries around the world.