Ghost Recon Breakpoint has received its final content update, Ubisoft has now announced.

The online tactical shooter first launched in October 2019 and was poorly received, though it has been kept fresh with new content themed around Splinter Cell and Terminator, alongside more standard game improvements.

But more recently, it has become best known as the staging ground for Ubisoft Quartz, the company’s highly-controversial experiment in NFTs.

Now, just a few months later, Ubisoft has decided to break away from Breakpoint itself.

“The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: the brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including 20th anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint,” Ubisoft wrote in statement posted to the Ghost Recon Twitter.

“We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends.”