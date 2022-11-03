Ubisoft has unveiled details on post-launch content for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch. Three downloadable content will be released, with the first coming early next year: Tower of Doooom will add a new combat mode in which to face battles with a strong strategic component on the way to the top of the Tower. The second downloadable content will see the game’s heroes travel to a new planet, with new environments, secrets to discover and new enemies to challenge. This content will be available in mid-2023. In the latest DLC Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Peach and Ubisoft’s historic mascot Rayman will join forces on an adventure set in a new setting. The DLC will be available in late 2023. All downloadable content requires the possession of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and is included in the game’s Season Pass. Tower of Doooom is available exclusively to Season Pass owners, while the other two expansions can be purchased separately. The Season Pass is included in the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition.