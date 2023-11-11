Ubisoft hasn’t given up on the idea of creating games full of NFTs (non fungible tokens), after the semi-fiasco of Quartz, the null response to the helmets of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and the general popular uprising against this technology, which led to the silent suppression of many projects and the downsizing of others. The French company has in fact signed an agreement for a “new experience that players will love” with the Web3 platform Immutable.
In September 2022 Ubisoft announced that the attempts made up to that point were for research purposes only and that it would return to talking about NFTs only if it found actual benefits for players. Now it seems he has found them together with Immutable: “As the leading platform for many of the pre-eminent members of the Web3 community, Immutable offers both cutting-edge technology and unique expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games,” he said. declared Nicolas Pouard, vice president of Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab and head of the publisher’s Blockchain sector. “We’re excited to partner with them and can’t wait to bring that level of fluidity into a full game, so players can just focus on having fun with the experience.”
Immutable already has games
Immutable already has games in the works, such as the mech shooter Metalcore, the tactical game with collectibles Shardbound, the arcade basketball game Infinite Victory and Guild of the Guardians, whose nature is still not well defined. Of course, they are all games with a particular focus on NFTs. For example, in Metalcore the player becomes the owner of the game’s resources and can invest in them.
For now it is unclear what game Ubisoft is making for Immutable, but it is clear that it will focus on possession of objects of game. “We couldn’t be more excited to explore the benefits of Web3 and digital ownership for gamers with Ubisoft,” said James Ferguson, co-founder and CEO of Immutable. “We plan to bring the full strength of our ecosystem to bear to ensure the success of the collaboration. We are confident that we will create an entirely new experience that players will love.”
At this point all that remains is to wait and see what comes out.
