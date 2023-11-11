Ubisoft hasn’t given up on the idea of ​​creating games full of NFTs (non fungible tokens), after the semi-fiasco of Quartz, the null response to the helmets of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and the general popular uprising against this technology, which led to the silent suppression of many projects and the downsizing of others. The French company has in fact signed an agreement for a “new experience that players will love” with the Web3 platform Immutable.

In September 2022 Ubisoft announced that the attempts made up to that point were for research purposes only and that it would return to talking about NFTs only if it found actual benefits for players. Now it seems he has found them together with Immutable: “As the leading platform for many of the pre-eminent members of the Web3 community, Immutable offers both cutting-edge technology and unique expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games,” he said. declared Nicolas Pouard, vice president of Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab and head of the publisher’s Blockchain sector. “We’re excited to partner with them and can’t wait to bring that level of fluidity into a full game, so players can just focus on having fun with the experience.”