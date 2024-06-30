According to several sources and confirmed by the French publisher, Ubisoft Toronto was hit by a wave of layoffswhich has currently affected 33 members of the team, which is currently working on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

“Ubisoft Toronto has decided to conduct a specific realignment that will ensure we achieve our goals,” an official statement from Ubisoft said, “Unfortunately, this will impact the roles of 33 team members who will leave Ubisoft.

“We are committed to providing all possible support to them, including compensation and career assistance, to help them through this transition,” the publisher added.