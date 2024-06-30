According to several sources and confirmed by the French publisher, Ubisoft Toronto was hit by a wave of layoffswhich has currently affected 33 members of the team, which is currently working on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.
“Ubisoft Toronto has decided to conduct a specific realignment that will ensure we achieve our goals,” an official statement from Ubisoft said, “Unfortunately, this will impact the roles of 33 team members who will leave Ubisoft.
“We are committed to providing all possible support to them, including compensation and career assistance, to help them through this transition,” the publisher added.
A central team for Ubisoft
The news comes shortly after the confirmation of Ubisoft Toronto as the team involved in Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time remake. The game had a somewhat bumpy development path and the reliance on the Toronto team seems like a sort of final solution to revive its fortunes, considering that the remake was initially announced as a product entirely developed in India.
After years in the works at Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, with some controversy following its initial reveal, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has been postponed several times but should now have found a new address with the entry of Ubisoft Toronto, with a release scheduled for 2026.
The Toronto division was also responsible for Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion and the remake of Splinter Cell, so it is an element of considerable importance within the French publisher.
