Yves Guillemot, president of Ubisoft, even said that Nintendo itself tried to dissuade them from launching it. The main concern would be that they would have two very similar games on the console, within a very short period of time. In addition to considering that Nintendo games have a lot of longevity on their consoles.

In the end, it seems that Nintendo was right. Since despite the great critical and audience reception, Sparks of Hope was not the sales success that was expected. Even so, a new DLC dedicated to Rayman is on the way, which could improve his numbers somewhat.

Ubisoft’s president was still pleased with what they delivered with Sparks of Hope. Since he said that both this and Kingdom Battle could be games that you could enjoy for up to 10 years without updating. So if there is a sequel, we may not see it for a long time.

What does Ubisoft have planned for its near future?

Despite his encounter with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of HopeUbisoft has several projects on the way. Among them is a new title of Prince of Persia, which will return to the 2D roots of the franchise. This game will be released in January 2024 for the consoles of the moment, including the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Ubisoft

Another couple of projects that have their followers in great expectation are a couple of titles about Star Wars and Avatar. One will allow us to take on the role of an outlaw in a galaxy far, far away, while the other will put us in the role of a Na’vi seeking to reclaim Pandora. So there is still a lot to expect from this company.

