As we have seen in a recent article that we have entirely dedicated to the future of the Assassin’s Creed series, ubisoft tends to put a lot of irons in the fire: we have further proof of this.

As stated by Eurogamer, the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year was rather negative in terms of sales: a overall decline of 9%.

This means that ubisoft is it declining in production? Absolutely not. Indeed, the large software house intends to announce that 10 major titles are on the way for the window that runs from now until April 2024.

The titles are as follows, complete with a “mystery game” to discover:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora

Rainbow Six Mobile

The Division Resurgence

Just Dance 24 edition

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Skull and Bones

The Crew Motorfest

xDefiant

the “Big Project”

Many fans believe that the name of is behind this great project Star Wars Outlastbut we still don’t have any certainty about it: it could also be a game yet to be announced!

As we well know, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 12, Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on December 7 and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on January 18, 2024.

There are still no release dates pre-established for XDefiant, Skull and Bones and the new racing game The Crew: Motorfest, but we assume that a reveal of the release dates is, by now, just around the corner.