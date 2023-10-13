The editor of Assassin’s Creed recently agreed to acquire cloud gaming rights outside the European Economic Area for all games Activision Blizzard launched in the next 15 years.

And although the company is betting that streaming will revolutionize the video game industry in the same way it has transformed the television and film industries, Early, who was an influential figure in the negotiations for the rights to Activisionthinks that physical sales will always have a place.

“There is a market for collector’s editions,” said the senior vice president of Ubisoft of strategic alliances and commercial development to the company’s website. “There is the aspect of giving away physical items and allowing access so that people can easily buy a game in a store and give it to their friends or family. “Some people will always want to own the physical disk. I just don’t think it will go away. Do I think physical sales may decrease over time? Sure, but will it ever go away completely? I don’t believe it”.

Microsoftwhich the console already offers Xbox Series S completely digital, could be about to launch a Xbox Series X completely digital next year, according to a recent leak.

sonywhich currently offers disc-based and all-digital versions of the PS5said that digital accounted for 67% of the 264.2 million games sold for its consoles during its last fiscal year that ended in March.

While most triple-A games currently receive both physical and digital releases, some are only available for download.

Alan Wake 2 will be released this month as a digital-only game. Explaining the decision not to release a physical copy, developer Remedy said:

“First of all, a large number of [jugadores] They have completely switched to digital. You can buy one Sony PlayStation 5 without a disk drive and the Xbox Series S from Microsoft is a completely digital console. It’s not uncommon to release modern games only in digital format. “Secondly, not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 and the PC version at $49.99.”

In June, Circana (formerly NPD) analyst Mat Piscatella said gamers should expect digital-only releases for consoles to become commonplace in the coming years.

“Digital-only AAA releases are here,” he wrote. “Over the next 2 years, this trend will accelerate and by 2028 or so, I think it will be the norm for most product launches.” Xbox and P.S.. Nintendo probably won’t move that fast, but again it’s Nintendo and they are always full of surprises.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I see little sense in having the games in physical format when the complete games do not come on the discs, of course this is a problem for preservation but, on the other hand, it is much more practical to have everything on your hard drive.