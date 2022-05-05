The family Guillemot would be considering partnering with a private equity firm to acquire Ubisoft and thus take the company out of the hands of potential buyers.

As reported by Seeking Alphaaccording to Dealreporter, The group is acting in this direction because it would like to keep complete control of the company.

Ubisoft was founded in 1986 by the five Guillemot brothers, with Yves Guillemot currently serving as the company’s CEO and holding the role for decades.

The Guillemot family currently owns 16% of Ubisoft’s shares and 22% of its voting shares.

According to a new report the Guillemot family is considering to partner up with a private equity firm to acquire Ubisoft and stop any takeover attemptshttps://t.co/zuiDiKvLvP pic.twitter.com/pMHaMpo0zk – Nibel (@Nibellion) May 4, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



This news comes a week after Bloomberg reported that the Assassin’s Creed producer is attracting interest from other companies in the acquisition.

Among the companies is Blackstone, which has made investments in various companies such as Epic Games, AppLovin and Google.

Source: Gamesindustry.biz.