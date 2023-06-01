As we teeter on the edge of Summer Game Fest and the Season of Big Announcements, Ubisoft is revving up for June’s Ubisoft Forward showcase with a new trailer highlighting at least some of the games that’ll feature – and one vague tease that may or may not be Star Wars.

Ubisoft Forward, which is being broadcast live from Los Angeles – as good an excuse as any to resurrect that old Just Dance dance number, if you ask me – takes place on Monday, 12th June, at 6pm BST/10am PDT. A pre-show of undisclosed content will begin a quarter of an hour earlier.

The main event will feature a closer look at the publisher’s upcoming slate of releases, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and The Crew Motorfest all now confirmed for a showing. We’ll probably also get at least some updates on Ubisoft’s raft of other lingering titles, including its free-to-play games and the perpetually delayed Skull and Bones – but not, as we recently heard, the now-rebooted Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.

Ubisoft Forward Live announcement trailer.

The big question, though, is whether Ubisoft’s Massive-developed Star Wars project – reportedly eyeing up a release in “early 2024” – will make its debut, and the publisher’s new showcase trailer certainly isn’t giving much away. It does, however, confirm at least one mystery title will make an appearance, represented in the trailer as a splash of gold and black on a rippling background, with a not-exactly subtle, “Wait, what’s that game?”.

All will be revealed when Ubisoft Forward airs on 12th June, and if you’re wondering what else is happening as part of Summer Game Fest and beyond, you can check out Eurogamer’s handy guide.