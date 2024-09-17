How big will it be? Assassin’s Creed Shadows in terms of map ? We don’t have an exact square footage, but the game’s art director gave us an idea of ​​what to expect and – more importantly – explained why the team opted for this amount of space.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Size Explained

Dansereau explained that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is positioned halfway between Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (which is the largest chapter of the saga, speaking of pure map) and Mirage (which is the most recent and considerably more compact game). Even more precisely, he states that we can expect a game great good or evil as Origins.

The reason why the Assassin’s Creed Shadows team decided to limit the sizeaccording to the art director, is that Ubisoft did not need to recreate the whole of Japan for this adventure. The French company opted only for Honshu. “All the events related to Oda Nobunaga take place here,” explains Dansereau.

Nowadays the maps in video games tend to grow in size, as it is an element that helps with sales. At the same time, there is a segment of the public that pushes for more compact works, especially when a lot of content means many elements of questionable quality.

We don’t expect Assassin’s Creed Shadows to be a small game, however: Origins was a massive game, although it loses in comparison to Odyssey and Valhalla. Finally, we point out the Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer, which is dedicated to the feudal Japan reconstructed in the game.