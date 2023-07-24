













Ubisoft suspends inactive accounts and can delete them within 30 days | EarthGamer







That’s what some users who got an email telling them their suspended accounts will end up deleted within 30 days unless they click the Cancel Account Closure link are reporting.

The message says ‘We notice that you haven’t used your Ubisoft account associated with [tu dirección de correo electrónico]’.

Then continue with ‘we have temporarily suspended your inactive account and will permanently close it in 30 days in accordance with our Terms of Use’.

We recommend: Assassin’s Creed Mirage will come with an educational mode so you can learn about Baghdad.

To the above, add ‘if you wish to keep your account you can cancel your closure by clicking the Cancel button below’. The company already talked about this topic.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

Ubisoft, through Twitter, stressed that what was mentioned in the email is correct. But it still stood out ‘we certainly don’t want you to lose access to your games or account, so if you have any difficulties logging in, please create a support case with us’.

One user replied that he lost his account and with it his games on Steam; If that happens, you must generate a ticket to recover it. But PC Gamer discovered something else.

Hey there. We just wanted to chime in that you can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within 30 days (since receiving the email pictured) and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email. We certainly do not want you to lose access to… — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) July 20, 2023

This PC-focused outlet revealed that in Ubisoft’s US terms of service and conditions there is no mention of any of this.

It only says that the company reserves for itself the right to suspend the service at any time.

Fountain: Twitter.

Nor is the frequency specified to access an account to prevent it from ending up closed. The company stressed that it will not close any account that is inactive for less than four years.

Apart from Ubisoft we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 63 times, 63 visits today)