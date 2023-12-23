On December 20th someone still without an identity managed to enter the servers of Ubisoft stealing approx 900GB of data . According to what was reported, the cracker had free reign on the company's servers for about 48 hours, before the administration realized what was happening and revoked its access.

900 GB of data may have been stolen from Ubisoft

Ubisoft itself said it was aware of the incident and stated that further investigations are underway investigations to discover the dynamics of what happened. Currently, however, he has no precise information to share.

The investigation began after images of the company's internal software and development tools surfaced online.

According to the anonymous person who carried out the theft, the data he had access to was that of the Ubisoft SharePoint server, Microsoft Teams, Confluence and MongoDB Atlas. According to what he leaked, his intent was to steal Rainbow Six: Siege user data, but he didn't make it in time before he was discovered.

From 2020 to today this is the third data theft suffered by Ubisoft: the first occurred in 2020, from which part of the Watch Dogs source code emerged, the second in 2022, with thefts relating to games, systems and services.

We will see in the future if it is a serious case like that of Insomniac Games, which recently held sway throughout the entire gaming industry.