The streaming of the Activision Blizzard games And coming to Ubisoft+: Philippe Tremblay, Director of Subscription at the French company, explained it, although without yet providing a time window.

After the announcement last August, Ubisoft has not revealed its plans regarding the catalog of American publisher just acquired by Microsoftbut it seems that behind the scenes the work is proceeding at full speed.

“For us at Ubisoft+ it is important to know how to enhance the offer,” said Tremblay. “We're committed to bringing more games to our subscribers. So moving forward, we have great titles available from launch or early access.”

“After that we will also add the Activision Blizzard catalog. We believe these benefits and our extensive catalog will inspire our players to stay with us for the long haul.”

“We know our users can't wait, and so can I,” the Director of Subscription explained when talking about when these titles will arrive. “We are currently thinking about the offer to ensure that our subscribers can take advantage of the best possible experience. Then we can reveal some details.”