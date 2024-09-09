It seems that Ubisoft continue to be in financial difficulty these days, with the share value which has dropped further in the last few hours, also as a consequence of the less than enthusiastic reception of Star Wars Outlaws, so much so as to push some analysts and investors to suggest the company go privatefor greater safety.

After last week’s decline, which brought Ubisoft’s share price to its lowest point in 10 years, today was another difficult day for the French company on the London Stock Exchange, where shares hit a new low of €13.66, leading some analysts and investment funds to propose an emergency plan for the company.

According to the AJ Investment Fund Ubisoft’s standard value should be around €40-45 per share, so at the moment it is a company that is heavily undervalued on the stock market, and this is also due to problems of the current management linked to Guillemot.