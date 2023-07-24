The social controversy against does not subside ubisoft after the testimony of a user who risked having theaccount deleted cause inactivity. Well, more details have emerged: apparently, if the profile is removed Steam games are also lost produced by the French house.
As you know, we initially interpreted the news of the deleted Ubisoft profiles as an instrumental controversy due to the fact that all companies implement measures relating to profiles that are no longer active, even more so after the introduction of the latest European laws on protection of personal data.
However, the effective cancellation of accounts to which regularly purchased products are connected, even more so where this policy extends to third-party platforms such as Steam, can obviously not find justification and we are waiting to see if there will be any clarifications from the French house.
A situation that needs to be clarified
Ubisoft technical support insists on the concept of active profileensuring that the accounts that are actually used will not be canceled and that therefore the potential risk is only borne by those who, for one reason or another, have not accessed the Ubisoft Connect platform for over six months.
In these cases, as already clarified, the company sends an email to the user to inform him that within a month the profile will be deleted, but granting him the possibility of canceling the measure by clicking on a link. The doubt expressed by several people, however, is that if this email ends up in spam, we would end up in the mud.
That said, they are still there many things to clarify from one side to the other. Did the account threatened with deletion have purchased games or was it completely passive, created and then set aside for months? And why is there so little evidence of this controversial Ubisoft policy? Finally, are there clear rules for deletion that go beyond mere inactivity of the account? Let’s hope some light is shed on the matter.
