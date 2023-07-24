The social controversy against does not subside ubisoft after the testimony of a user who risked having theaccount deleted cause inactivity. Well, more details have emerged: apparently, if the profile is removed Steam games are also lost produced by the French house.

As you know, we initially interpreted the news of the deleted Ubisoft profiles as an instrumental controversy due to the fact that all companies implement measures relating to profiles that are no longer active, even more so after the introduction of the latest European laws on protection of personal data.

However, the effective cancellation of accounts to which regularly purchased products are connected, even more so where this policy extends to third-party platforms such as Steam, can obviously not find justification and we are waiting to see if there will be any clarifications from the French house.