Time passes for everyone but above all, time is money. The thought of the companies, such as Ubisoftis always to optimize costs, even when it comes to keeping them on their feet server. In a simple cost / benefit assessment, therefore, it is normal that at some point the support for the online of titles ends over the years and this time, it happened to as many as 93 games.

The list is inevitably very long, where inside we find works mostly from the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 generation. Take a look at it:

America’s Army (Xbox 360)

Anno 1404 (PC)

Online Year (PC)

Assassin’s Creed II (PC, MAC, iOS, OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed III (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed: Recollection (MAC, iOS)

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Avatar (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Beyond Good and Evil (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Blazing Angels 2 (PC, Xbox 360)

Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Driver: San Francisco (OnLive)

ESPN Sport Connections (Wii U)

Far Cry (PC)

Far Cry 2 (PC)

Far Cry 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Far Cry Blood Dragon (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Flashback Origins (PC)

Ghost Recon (PC)

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

HAWX (PC)

HAWX 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)

Haze (PlayStation 3)

Heroes of Might and Magic 5 (PC)

I Am Alive (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 Kids (Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U)

Just Dance 4 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U)

Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii, Wii U)

Just Dance 2015 (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii, Wii U)

Just Dance 2016 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)

Just Dance 2017 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)

Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)

Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360, Wii)

Just Dance Disney Party 2 (Xbox 360)

Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth (Xbox 360, Wii U)

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes (PC)

Might & Magic Duel of Champions (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Might & Magic Showdown (PC)

Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop (PC)

Might & Magic X: Legacy (PC)

MotionSports (Xbox 360)

MotionSport Adrenaline (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

My Fitness Coach Club (PlayStation 3)

PowerUp Heroes (Xbox 360)

Prince of Persia: Les Sables Oubliés (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)

PureFootball (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Rabbids Alive and Kicking (Xbox 360)

Rabbids Go Home (Wii)

Rabbids Land (Wii U)

Rabbids Travel in Time (Wii)

Rainbow Six – Raven Shield (PC)

Rainbow Six Lockdown (PC, Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox)

Rainbow Six Vegas (PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360)

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One)

Rayman 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Rayman Legends (PC)

Rayman Origins (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

RUSE (MAC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

RUSE (Beta PC)

Scrabble (2007 PC)

Scrabble (2009 PC)

Settlers 3 (PC)

Settlers 4 (PC)

Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire (PC)

Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom (PC, MAC)

Settlers: Heritage of Kings (PC)

Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

Shape Up (Xbox One)

Shaun White Skateboarding (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)

Shaun White Snowboarding (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)

Silent Hunter 3 (PC

Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions (PC)

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific (PC)

Silent Hunter 5 (OnLive)

Smurfs 2 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Spartacus Legends (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Splinter Cell: Blacklist (Wii U)

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (PC)

Splinter Cell: Conviction (PC, MAC, OnLive)

Splinter Cell: Double Agent (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

The Adventures of Tintin (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Tom Clancy’s EndWar (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Toy Soldiers War Chest (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Watch Dogs Companion (Android, iOS)

World in Conflict (PC)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 (Xbox 360)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved (2013)

Source: JeuxVideo