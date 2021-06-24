After years of rumors and speculation, during last E3 it was confirmed that Ubisoft Massive is working on a game of Avatar, which will use a new version of the Snowdrop engine. In this way, we speak of a completely immersive world where Plants and NPCs will react naturally to events around Pandora.

IGN recently shared a new video and interview with the developers of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Although no new content is shown, it does talk about the changes that will be implemented in the Snowdrop engine, the use of ray-tracing and other additions that will make this title one of the most spectacular of the new generation. This is what Alice Rendell, lead narrative designer, commented on the reaction of NPCs in this world:

“The different activities that NPCs can do in the world and the different animations they have can make the world feel really alive. So for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we wanted to go one step further and create a system where our NPCs understand the state of the world, for example weather, player progression, or time of day. For large creatures. when they’re quiet, they’d obviously walk around trees and things like that. But when they are running away, or attacking you, or whatever, they will go through the bamboo and other vegetation and destroy it completely. I think it’s really cool to be able to see all these effects that NPCs have on the environment, as well as that you also have an effect on the environment. The advantage of Snowdrop is that it can handle quite complex shaders. To add life to the vegetation of Pandora, we have created many interactive shaders that can be affected by the player, from simulations and interactions of wind in real time, to intelligent plants that react to their presence.

Undoubtedly, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It sounds like a very ambitious game that has been in development for years. Hopefully these changes to Snowdrop will bring positive results. and are used in the Star Wars game that Ubisoft Massive is also working on.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC sometime in 2022.

Via: IGN